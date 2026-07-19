Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $370.83 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $401.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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