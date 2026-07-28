Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Increased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 7.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

AVGO stock opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $396.67 and its 200 day moving average is $367.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $281.61 and a one year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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