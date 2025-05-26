Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Employees Retirement System of Texas' 10th Largest Position

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Broadcom were worth $219,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $228.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

