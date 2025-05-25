Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 344.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $228.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.42. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

