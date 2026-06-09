Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,608 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 58,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.71% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $185,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,801 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,273 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,866,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE BR opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.79 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average of $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

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About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

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