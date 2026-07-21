Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,280 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 131,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $24,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 315,490 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 68,140 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.9% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.83 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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