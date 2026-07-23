Broderick Brian C Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 390.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,985,000. Greenwood Gearhart LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart LLC now owns 47,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.4% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $591,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $396.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day moving average of $366.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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