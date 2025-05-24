Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739,530 shares of the company's stock after selling 663,383 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.02% of Brookfield worth $961,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1%

BN stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here