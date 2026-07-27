BROOKFIELD Corp ON Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

BROOKFIELD Corp ON reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,844 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $669,003.30. The trade was a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $293.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.03. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.46 and a 12-month high of $303.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $484.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 30.03%.During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $10.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 116.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $285.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Essex Property Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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