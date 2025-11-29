Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Bought by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,873 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up approximately 4.9% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 7.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 165.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

