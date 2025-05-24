Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,784,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 650,892 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.89% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $278,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 814.70 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

