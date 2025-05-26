Brooklyn FI LLC Buys Shares of 15,360 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $228.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.55.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

