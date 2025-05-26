Brooklyn FI LLC Invests $1.39 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $295.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. HSBC reissued a "reduce" rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.87.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

