Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Get CrowdStrike alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,225,500. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $455.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $459.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $403.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CrowdStrike, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CrowdStrike wasn't on the list.

While CrowdStrike currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here