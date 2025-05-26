Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 151,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

