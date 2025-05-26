Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,341 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML stock opened at $732.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $686.48 and its 200 day moving average is $706.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

