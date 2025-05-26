Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,152 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $273.05 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $268.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here