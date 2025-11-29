Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR is GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,570 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 6.9% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company's stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,223 shares of the company's stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 59.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,584 shares of the company's stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $188.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

