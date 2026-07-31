Bull Harbor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,208 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after buying an additional 939,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,968,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,578,788,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings estimates: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return outlook remains attractive: JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. JPMorgan capital position and shareholder returns

JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and sector rotation: JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. JPMorgan second-quarter strength

JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. J.P. Morgan Private Bank awards

JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon’s warnings that markets may be underpricing economic and geopolitical risks could temper enthusiasm and increase volatility. Separately, JPMorgan economists moved their forecast for the next Federal Reserve rate hike to December, citing persistent inflation; higher rates may support interest income but could pressure economic growth and credit quality. Jamie Dimon market warning

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $350.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $939.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.90 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $359.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here