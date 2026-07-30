Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after buying an additional 528,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,323,170 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,812,058,000 after acquiring an additional 294,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,462 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,039,742,000 after purchasing an additional 195,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,307,389 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,786,786,000 after purchasing an additional 114,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,443,453 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,159,273,000 after purchasing an additional 110,536 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,695. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $382.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.49. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $306.03 and a 52-week high of $400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. General Dynamics reported $4.24 in diluted EPS versus the $3.96 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.1 billion versus expectations of $13.5 billion. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, while operating earnings increased 11.9% and operating margin expanded to 10.4%. General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

General Dynamics reported $4.24 in diluted EPS versus the $3.96 analyst consensus and revenue of approximately $14.1 billion versus expectations of $13.5 billion. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, while operating earnings increased 11.9% and operating margin expanded to 10.4%. Positive Sentiment: Demand and future revenue visibility strengthened. Orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 companywide book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $136.5 billion. All four business segments grew, led by Aerospace and Marine Systems. General Dynamics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Orders reached $20 billion, producing a 1.4-to-1 companywide book-to-bill ratio and lifting backlog to a record $136.5 billion. All four business segments grew, led by Aerospace and Marine Systems. Positive Sentiment: Major submarine award supports long-term growth. General Dynamics Electric Boat received contracts totaling $76.6 billion for 14 submarines, including $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class vessels and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure funding. Electric Boat Awarded Construction Contracts

General Dynamics Electric Boat received contracts totaling $76.6 billion for 14 submarines, including $29.5 billion for five Columbia-class vessels and $42.1 billion for nine Virginia-class submarines, plus shipyard infrastructure funding. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed an above-consensus outlook. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $16.80–$16.90, compared with consensus of $16.67, while revenue guidance of roughly $55.7 billion also exceeded expectations.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was set at $16.80–$16.90, compared with consensus of $16.67, while revenue guidance of roughly $55.7 billion also exceeded expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Operating cash flow was strong at $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings, although management highlighted supply-chain constraints and margin pressures that could limit near-term operating leverage. General Dynamics Stock Drops Following Earnings Beat

Operating cash flow was strong at $1.9 billion, or 162% of net earnings, although management highlighted supply-chain constraints and margin pressures that could limit near-term operating leverage. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings decline suggests investors may have been focused on profit-taking after GD reached elevated valuation levels, remaining production and supply risks, and a weak broader market. Recent insider activity also shows more selling than buying, though it is not necessarily tied to business fundamentals.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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