Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New $977,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average of $199.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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