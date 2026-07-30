Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,545 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. IFS Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Claris Financial LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Claris Financial LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Smart Money Shifts: Palantir Gains Hedge Fund Backing

Palantir continues to attract bullish attention because first-quarter revenue rose 85% year over year to $1.63 billion, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Some coverage argues that accelerating U.S. commercial demand, larger artificial-intelligence contracts and government spending could support another guidance increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Why Did Palantir Stock Sink?

Analyst support remains a potential catalyst: Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, and Palantir has received an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus. Bullish technical commentary also points to a possible rebound if earnings trigger an upside breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Options Traders Expect a Large Swing in PLTR

Investors are focused on the August 3 earnings release, which is expected to be a major near-term catalyst. Options markets anticipate a substantial move, reflecting uncertainty over whether Palantir can meet high growth expectations and sustain its premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. The Playbook for Palantir Ahead of Earnings

Valuation and momentum concerns are weighing on the stock. Palantir trades at roughly 138 times earnings, remains below key moving averages, and technical indicators show weak or bearish momentum. Insider selling, options hedging and concerns about softer commercial sales are adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision in national-security and intelligence contracts raises concerns about European government growth and broader digital-sovereignty risks for U.S. technology vendors. Palantir Faces a French Exit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.20.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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