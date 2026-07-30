Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

REGN opened at $695.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potentially solid quarterly results: Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Regeneron To Report Earnings Tomorrow

Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Partnered Arcalyst momentum: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Kiniksa Tops Q2 Estimates on Regeneron-Partnered Arcalyst

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Regeneron to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Negative Sentiment: Failed melanoma trial and litigation overhang: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions alleging that Regeneron and executives misled investors about the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial, including its protocol changes and clinical differentiation. The trial failure reportedly caused a sharp selloff and an approximately $11 billion loss in market value. The lawsuits themselves may not create an immediate cash liability, but they add reputational, legal and pipeline risk. Investors have until September 14, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Regeneron Investor Alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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