Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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