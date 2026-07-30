Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,869 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $150.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.89. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amphenol reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share , above the $1.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.81 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55% year over year to $8.76 billion , exceeding the $8.26 billion estimate. Amphenol earnings report

Amphenol reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $1.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.81 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55% year over year to , exceeding the $8.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth, acquisitions and record orders. The earnings call highlighted an AI-driven demand surge that helped produce a record quarter, supporting the outlook for continued growth. Amphenol earnings call and AI demand

Management cited strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth, acquisitions and record orders. The earnings call highlighted an AI-driven demand surge that helped produce a record quarter, supporting the outlook for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well ahead of expectations: EPS of $1.40-$1.42 versus the $1.26 consensus and revenue of $9.3-$9.4 billion versus the $8.6 billion estimate. The upbeat forecast is likely the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Amphenol Q2 earnings and guidance

Third-quarter guidance was well ahead of expectations: EPS of versus the $1.26 consensus and revenue of versus the $8.6 billion estimate. The upbeat forecast is likely the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ upward earnings revisions and a recent “hammer” chart pattern suggest improving technical and fundamental momentum, although these signals are less significant than the earnings and guidance beat. Amphenol technical pattern

Analysts’ upward earnings revisions and a recent “hammer” chart pattern suggest improving technical and fundamental momentum, although these signals are less significant than the earnings and guidance beat. Negative Sentiment: A broader market sell-off tied to higher oil prices, U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision created a less supportive backdrop for technology and growth stocks. Market sell-off and oil prices

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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