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Burney Co. Sells 79,100 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Burney Co. cut its Microsoft stake by 48.7% in the first quarter, selling 79,100 shares and leaving it with 83,388 shares valued at about $30.9 million. Microsoft still accounted for about 1.0% of the firm’s holdings.
  • Institutional ownership remains very heavy, with several large investors adding major positions and 71.13% of Microsoft’s stock currently held by institutions.
  • Microsoft is still getting broad analyst support despite some recent downgrades, with 41 Buy ratings and an average price target of $557.96. Recent commentary has focused on strong Azure demand, Copilot adoption, and AI spending pressures.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,388 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Burney Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burney Co.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $50,664,631,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 56,160.8% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 60,116,384 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,073,486,000 after buying an additional 60,009,531 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $18,733,827,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 500.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,543,261 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $30,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,967,038 shares of the software giant's stock worth $14,905,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906,791 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Microsoft from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $502.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $557.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $393.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $400.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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