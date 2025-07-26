Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023,980 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,012,460 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.89% of Butterfly Network worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $12,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $4,239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 359,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.16 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Butterfly Network news, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $144,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,919,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,402.80. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Butterfly Network, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Butterfly Network wasn't on the list.

While Butterfly Network currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here