C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $290.76 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,542 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 46,886 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 6.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $290,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6%

TMO stock opened at $544.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $403.36 and a one year high of $643.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $483.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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