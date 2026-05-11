C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases Shares of 29,025 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,025 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total transaction of $421,218.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,059,521.80. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,213.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,162.03. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,091 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.64.

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Royal Gold Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $238.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $306.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $310.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.59%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL.

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