CacheTech Inc. Acquires 1,102 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

CacheTech Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $544.43 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $887.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.71 and a 200 day moving average of $334.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Article Title

AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Article Title

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Article Title

Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Article Title

Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: A few articles highlight risk that insider selling and a premium valuation could cap gains if the AI rollout disappoints or momentum cools. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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