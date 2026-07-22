CacheTech Inc. Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

CacheTech Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $142,874,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 11.1%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $891.83 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $888.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

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Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Seagate Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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