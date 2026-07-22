CacheTech Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

CacheTech Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,154 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Datadog by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Datadog by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Read More

Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Article Title

JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Article Title

Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Article Title

Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also digesting a headline noting that DDOG stock fell in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after its recent rally. Article Title

Datadog Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 670.52, a PEG ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,690,388.79. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.07.

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Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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