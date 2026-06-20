Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes $2.02 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of C stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here