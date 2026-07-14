Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,611 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,723 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $83,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 26.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expectations for big banks are running high, with several analysts saying Citigroup could beat estimates thanks to resilient consumer activity, healthy loan demand, and stronger capital markets conditions.

Wall Street expectations for big banks are running high, with several analysts saying Citigroup could beat estimates thanks to resilient consumer activity, healthy loan demand, and stronger capital markets conditions. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Citigroup as “the one to watch” among major U.S. banks because it is expected to show the biggest year-over-year improvement on an important performance measure, which could support sentiment if results confirm the trend.

Recent coverage highlighted Citigroup as “the one to watch” among major U.S. banks because it is expected to show the biggest year-over-year improvement on an important performance measure, which could support sentiment if results confirm the trend. Positive Sentiment: New commentary on Citi’s tokenized USD clearing and Citi Token Services suggests the bank is making progress on digital transformation, reinforcing the case for longer-term operating efficiency and modernization.

New commentary on Citi’s tokenized USD clearing and Citi Token Services suggests the bank is making progress on digital transformation, reinforcing the case for longer-term operating efficiency and modernization. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate Citigroup favorably overall, with one note saying the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus ahead of earnings.

Analysts continue to rate Citigroup favorably overall, with one note saying the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide risk aversion is also weighing on sentiment, as bank stocks are softer ahead of a packed earnings calendar and broader futures weakness is pressuring cyclical financial shares.

Market-wide risk aversion is also weighing on sentiment, as bank stocks are softer ahead of a packed earnings calendar and broader futures weakness is pressuring cyclical financial shares. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Citi’s tech overhaul and leadership efforts points to a multiyear turnaround story, but these initiatives are still viewed as work in progress rather than immediate catalysts.

Coverage of Citi’s tech overhaul and leadership efforts points to a multiyear turnaround story, but these initiatives are still viewed as work in progress rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still wary about restructuring costs, credit risk, and whether Citigroup can close the gap to its own performance targets, which could limit enthusiasm if earnings disappoint.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Citigroup from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.22 and a 52-week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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