Calamos Advisors LLC Has $27.23 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,210,986 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. The trade was a 87.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,325,429 shares of company stock worth $321,925,435. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here