Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,364,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,352.66 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,497.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,283.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $686.87 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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