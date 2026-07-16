Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,527 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of MTZ opened at $357.36 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $384.17 and its 200 day moving average is $325.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $441.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.78.

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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