Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 527.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,611 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,744 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $181.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.68 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $188.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Arista’s AI networking portfolio, strong cloud demand, and 35% revenue growth as drivers that could support more upside ahead.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Arista’s AI networking portfolio, strong cloud demand, and 35% revenue growth as drivers that could support more upside ahead. Positive Sentiment: Arista was included in a “high-growth wide-moat” stock list, reinforcing investor confidence in its competitive positioning and long-term growth outlook.

Arista was included in a “high-growth wide-moat” stock list, reinforcing investor confidence in its competitive positioning and long-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A recent comparison note on enterprise AI stocks said Workday may offer more upside than Arista right now because of its lower valuation and improving earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm for ANET.

A recent comparison note on enterprise AI stocks said Workday may offer more upside than Arista right now because of its lower valuation and improving earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm for ANET. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s CEO, Jayshree Ullal, sold 242,422 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While the sale was disclosed and routine, large insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

The company’s CEO, Jayshree Ullal, sold 242,422 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While the sale was disclosed and routine, large insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Arista Networks has also been cited as moving down more than the broader market in recent trading, reflecting near-term weakness despite its strong fundamentals.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,267,800 shares of company stock valued at $540,700,852 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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