Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody's by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody's in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody's in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Moody's during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Moody's Stock Up 1.8%

Moody's stock opened at $495.95 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $456.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. Moody's Corporation has a twelve month low of $402.28 and a twelve month high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody's's payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 target price on Moody's in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody's from $491.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $489.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody's presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moody's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total transaction of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,067,397.71. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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