Caldwell Trust Co Has $28.38 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Caldwell Trust Co raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,667 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Caldwell Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Caldwell Trust Co's holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,616,000. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,332.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,262,509,000 after buying an additional 6,468,645 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 272,424 shares of the software giant's stock worth $131,750,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $386.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.46. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $505.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $675.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $560.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish commentators continue to argue that Microsoft’s AI and Azure businesses can offset near-term pain, with reports highlighting strong cloud spending, Azure market-share gains, and the company’s “orchestration” opportunity in enterprise AI. Article Title

Analysts and bullish commentators continue to argue that Microsoft’s AI and Azure businesses can offset near-term pain, with reports highlighting strong cloud spending, Azure market-share gains, and the company’s “orchestration” opportunity in enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $550 price target, reinforcing the view that MSFT still has meaningful upside if AI monetization and cloud growth continue. Article Title

DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $550 price target, reinforcing the view that MSFT still has meaningful upside if AI monetization and cloud growth continue. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is also getting attention for product-streamlining moves, including plans to consolidate Copilot into a unified app and strengthen enterprise AI workflows, which could improve focus but won’t move results immediately. Article Title

Microsoft is also getting attention for product-streamlining moves, including plans to consolidate Copilot into a unified app and strengthen enterprise AI workflows, which could improve focus but won’t move results immediately. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a separate report that a new federal bill could require AI-generated content to be labeled, which may affect Microsoft’s AI products in the future but does not appear to be an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

There was also a separate report that a new federal bill could require AI-generated content to be labeled, which may affect Microsoft’s AI products in the future but does not appear to be an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag is the Xbox reset: Microsoft is cutting thousands of gaming jobs, spinning off studios, and acknowledging the business is “not healthy,” which raises concerns about execution and profitability in gaming. Article Title

The biggest drag is the Xbox reset: Microsoft is cutting thousands of gaming jobs, spinning off studios, and acknowledging the business is “not healthy,” which raises concerns about execution and profitability in gaming. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worrying that Microsoft’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending and higher memory costs could pressure margins, even as the company tries to show that the cuts improve efficiency. Article Title

Investors are also worrying that Microsoft’s aggressive AI infrastructure spending and higher memory costs could pressure margins, even as the company tries to show that the cuts improve efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing class-action and securities-fraud headlines are adding overhang, keeping some investors cautious while legal claims tied to prior AI disclosures work through the courts. Article Title

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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