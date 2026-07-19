California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,682 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $169,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $676.69 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $640.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

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About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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