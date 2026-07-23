California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,239 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,363 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Medpace worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock worth $758,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,293 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock worth $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 85,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,637,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $547.00 price objective (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $473.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $528.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.00 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. Medpace's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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