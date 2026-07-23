California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.86 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308,333 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 452,986 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,855,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $321.65 and its 200-day moving average is $310.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $351.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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