California Public Employees Retirement System Has $191.66 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 342,609 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $191,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.58.

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Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.6%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.79 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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