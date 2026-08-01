California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.54 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,785,734 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,735,857 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Amazon.com worth $4,537,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,880 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $193,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $3,041,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Amazon.com Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.12.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,719 shares of company stock valued at $36,438,002. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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