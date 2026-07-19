California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 141,919 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,429 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 141,919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of General Motors worth $143,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,753,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.27.

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General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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