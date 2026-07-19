California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $166,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,067,497,000 after buying an additional 364,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,687,498,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,450,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,172,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,027,923,000 after buying an additional 291,217 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $331.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $319.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.86 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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