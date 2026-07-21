California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,104,600 Shares of onsemi $ON

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,104,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of onsemi worth $42,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in onsemi by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Down 0.8%

ON opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlighted onsemi as one of the “ugliest stocks” now attracting expensive options bets, suggesting some traders are looking for a rebound in oversold names, but this is more sentiment-driven than fundamental. The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence (ON)

MarketBeat highlighted onsemi as one of the “ugliest stocks” now attracting expensive options bets, suggesting some traders are looking for a rebound in oversold names, but this is more sentiment-driven than fundamental. Positive Sentiment: The broader article argues that institutional options activity can signal a potential rebound in oversold stocks, which could support investor interest in onsemi if sentiment toward semiconductors improves. The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence (ON)

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here