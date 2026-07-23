California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 199,288 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,683 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 199,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.8%

CSGP stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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