California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 543,498 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,571 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 543,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Corning worth $191,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $154.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $271.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.81 and a 200 day moving average of $152.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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